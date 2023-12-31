Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an interview.

During the discussion, “The Virtuosa” spoke about her decision to wrestle without a contract with IMPACT Wrestling back in 2020.

“I got, and IMPACT got a lot of sh*t for that, but honestly it was my choice,” she said. “I had come out of a contract with Ring Of Honor that I was not happy with. Went to NXT, was very unhappy in NXT.”

She continued, “So going into this whatever it was gonna be with IMPACT, I was very hesitant of like, do I want to be locked down, do I want to wrestle anymore, I don’t know that any place is a good fit for me. So, let’s just start the relationship a little trebadicous and go from there. So it was 100% me, I’m not ready to sign a contract but then it came down to, now you’re the champion, we need to lock something in. At that point, I had been with IMPACT for five months and felt so confident, it felt like home. I had no issues at all signing a contract then.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.