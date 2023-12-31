“Timeless” Toni Storm has her next title challenger in mind.

Well, sort of.

During the AEW Worlds End 2023 post-show press conference on Saturday night, the AEW Women’s Champion was asked if there are any free agents that she would like to see Tony Khan sign to AEW.

“Tony [Tony Khan], I don’t care how much you’re going to yell at me for this after, but yes, there is quite the free agent out there, isn’t there?” she said. “There is money written all over it.”

She continued, “Wendi Richter … I’m going to f*ck you up!”

Check out the complete media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.