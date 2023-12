Could an XFL merger announcement be coming today?

This weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to a FOX Sports NFL post on X that read, “We’ve got some big news to share!”

The Rock’s response read, “Pumped. Tune in today at 12PM ET to FOX NFL SUNDAY. See you then, my friends.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is speculating that the announcement could be regarding an XFL merger.

