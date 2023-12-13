ROH will hold its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX this Friday.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,253 tickets, and there are 1,469 left.

It’s set up for 3,722 tickets. Here is the current card:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese