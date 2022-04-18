AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,355 tickets and there are 660 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Hook vs. TBA

CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

Wardlow vs. The Butcher

Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament men’s qualifying match

Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament women’s qualifying match

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match

Tony Khan has a major announcement