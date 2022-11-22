WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:

Men’s WarGames Match:

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens

Women’s WarGames Match:

Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Ronda Rousey (champion) vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Singles Match:

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

WWE United States Championship Match:

Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory