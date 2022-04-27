Three more matches have been added to the loaded line-up for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ episode.

NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer will make his NXT 2.0 debut next week.

Frazer was set to debut against Bodhi Hayward on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode, but Grayson Waller attacked Hayward before the match began as Frazer made his entrance. Waller ranted about Chase University and how he doesn’t need Sanga or anyone else. Frazer ended up hitting a missile dropkick and a suicide dive to send Waller retreating. Waller later formed a connection with Tiffany Stratton backstage, and they both agreed that Frazer should debut against Waller at Spring Breakin’.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers has also been announced for next week’s special episode.

This week’s NXT 2.0 saw Roderick Strong continue encouraging The Diamond Mine to keep it together and not crumble like The Undisputed Era, saying they are too talented to be slipping and he can’t stand for it. Strong scolded The Creed Brothers for failing to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles while still acting like they’re at the top. He then revealed that he brought The Viking Raiders to NXT 2.0 to face the brothers next week. This week’s show saw Erik and Ivar defeat Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

Another NXT Spring Breakin’ match has been announced with a main roster Superstar as Natalya will team with Lash Legend to take on Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons.

Natalya has been feuding with Jade for a few weeks now, and the Legend vs. Lyons feud continued with Lyons defeating Legend in tonight’s opener. Natalya attacked Lyons after the match, and Legend joined in for the double team, until Jade made the save with her skateboard. Lyons, who faced off with Natalya last week, saved Jade from a Sharpshooter and then stood tall with Jade as the heels retreated. Natalya later praised Legend in a backstage interview after next week’s tag team bout was announced. Legend said she’s not done with Lyons, but after next week’s win she will carry that momentum into the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

As noted earlier, it was also announced this week that there will be a face-to-face sitdown meeting between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar at NXT Spring Breakin’.

NXT Spring Breakin’ will air live next Tuesday on the USA Network, in the usual timeslot, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Natalya and Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons

Nathan Frazer debuts vs. Grayson Waller

Sit-down Meeting with Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar

