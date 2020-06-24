Updated Details on Positive COVID-19 Tests In WWE, Travel Restrictions to Impact AEW and WWE?, More

As noted earlier via multiple sources, multiple WWE employees and in-ring talents have tested positive for the coronavirus. You can click here for the original report.

One source noted to PWInsider that it’s believed the positive test results are in the “two dozen range” but that has not been confirmed. The positives are said to be across the board – staff, production and talents.

There’s no word yet on what this means for Friday’s SmackDown taping, but it was noted that the show would likely need to be re-written due to the positive test results. It was also noted that if Friday’s taping does take place, the “friends and family” will not be invited back to serve as fans in the crowd.

On a related note, F4Wonline.com reports that travel restrictions could affect plans for both AEW and WWE when it comes to future TV tapings in Florida. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont have placed travel restrictions on people flying into those three states from states that have high current outbreaks of COVID-19, such as Florida. This greatly affects both companies as AEW has a number of talents based in the Northeast, and WWE has its entire executive branch living in those three states.

AEW sources noted to F4Wonline.com that they will try to get around the travel restrictions because their talents will be tested at every trip, but they were not clear if they know if that will make a difference or not. WWE did not respond officially, but talent has said that they have been told WWE will be testing at every taping moving forward.

We noted earlier how AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and QT Marshall were pulled from tonight’s Dynamite show due to coronavirus concerns after they had contact with someone who had the virus, or in Moxley’s case, had contact with someone who had contact with someone who had the virus. F4Wonline.com notes that none of Marshall’s students were brought to tonight’s taping as well, as a precautionary measure. Some of his students have been used as fans in the crowd and some are under contract. Anna Jay, Lee Johnson and Alan Angels are also not at the tapings due to precautionary measures. It was noted that as far as what is known now, no AEW talent has tested positive. Moxley was in contact with someone in Nevada, where he lives.

As of now, Friday and Saturday’s WWE TV tapings in Orlando are not canceled, but the positive tests affect at least one person scheduled, if not more, according to F4Wonline.com. One WWE talent noted to F4W that they were told COVID-19 testing will now take place at every TV taping, and that “we’re expected to isolate,” and stay in their hotel rooms or their homes at this point. One person said they have been told that they will be tested twice this week. People in Orlando today were given a two-hour heads up for a mandatory test.

Stay tuned for updates.

