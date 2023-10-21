On the October 20 episode of AEW Rampage, John Silver emerged victorious in a three-way match against Brother Zay and Kip Sabian. This victory earned him an opportunity to challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts VIII tomorrow night:

Here is the updated lineup for the show:

AEW International Championship : Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver

: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver TBS Championship : Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale AEW Trios Championships: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, & Daniel Garcia

Battle of the Belts VIII airs tomorrow night at 10/9c on TNT, immediately following AEW Collision. You can check out the lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Collision here.