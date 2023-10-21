In the lead-up to tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Tony Khan would announce a first-time ever “dream match” for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision. Well, it’s official… Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo are set to go one on one on tomorrow night’s show.

In addition, it was also announced that former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will be in tag team action tomorrow night, as they restart their journey to the titles that they recently lost to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Dax & Cash have refused to exercise their rematch clause and seek to earn their shot at the titles.

With that said, here is the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Collision:

Miro vs. Action Andretti

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta)

Memphis Street Fight: Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

FTR in action

Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Battle of the Belts VIII, that airs tomorrow night at 10/9c on TNT immediately following Collision, here.