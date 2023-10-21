Impact Wrestling will present its Bound for Glory pay-per-view on Saturday as it will take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

The show airs at 8 PM ET. IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander will headline the show. Here is the card:

World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James

X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta

World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra (Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Tasha Steelz

Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

Call Your Shot Gauntlet