On tonight’s AEW Rampage, The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page issued an open challenge for the ROH World Trios Championship for next week’s episode of Dynamite. This open challenge will mark their first title defense since winning the titles on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and Brother Zay would go on to accept the challenge later on in the show championship. On that note, here is the updated lineup for the 10/25 episode of Dynamite:

Tony Khan will have a gift for Sting

Rob Van Dam & HOOK in tag team action

Dynamite Diamond Ring : AEW World Champion MJF vs. Juice Robinson

: AEW World Champion MJF vs. Juice Robinson ROH World Trios Championship: Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) & Brother Zay