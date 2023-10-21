The long-awaited clash between former tag team partners Mike Santana and Ortiz has been confirmed for the October 27 episode of AEW Rampage.

The tension between the two competitors had been building for some time, and it finally reached a boiling point on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

After a series of heated exchanges and challenges, Santana and Ortiz will face each other in a highly anticipated match in Philadelphia.

No other matches or segments have been made official for next week’s episode of Rampage.