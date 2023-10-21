Tony Schiavone reflected on Ricky Steamboat’s illustrious wrestling career, particularly his time in the Mid-Atlantic territory, while speaking on a recent episode of his ‘What Happened When‘ podcast.

He noted that many fans remember Steamboat for his legendary matches as Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, including his WrestleMania III match against Randy Savage. However, Schiavone emphasized that it was in Mid-Atlantic where Steamboat made his name, and his memorable bouts with Ric Flair were instrumental in solidifying his status as a wrestling icon. Schiavone said,