Drew McIntyre has once again expressed his support for the idea of hosting a WrestleMania event in the United Kingdom.

In a recent appearance on ‘Good Karma Wrestling,’ the former WWE Champion made yet another case for a UK WrestleMania, an idea that has gained more traction since John Cena teased the same at the Money in the Bank PLE earlier this year in London. McIntyre said,

“Looking at the way the business has evolved and our business model now, and how many international shows we do, and how successful they are for the company, and the time difference isn’t that bad for the UK. I heard that for years, and I complained and I complained and I complained, and then finally we got Clash at the Castle [in 2022]. I was like ‘We’re doing a show in Australia, have you seen the time difference there? Don’t be silly, we can do a show in the UK.’” “Now, the idea of a Mania is very much possible. I know how successful it would be for the company, but I know how amazing it would be for the fans [as well]. I know how much fun it would be for everyone around the world to watch, because we know how crazy and fun and wild the UK fans are.”

McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel next week. Check out the updated card here.

(h/t Wrestling Inc)