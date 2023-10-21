This year’s WWE Crown Jewel, the fifth iteration of the event, will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, here’s the updated card for the event:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Notably, WWE plans to include other attractions alongside Crown Jewel, such as a theme park dark ride and an Undertaker-themed walk-through, among various offerings. Additionally, there have been reports that WWE was making efforts to involve football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo at the event.