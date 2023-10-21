CMLL star Mistico made his highly-anticipated AEW debut on the October 20 episode of Rampage, facing Rocky Romero in a highly anticipated Two-Out-of-Three Falls match for Mexico’s Pound-For-Pound Crown, showcasing the talent from CMLL.
Mistico secured the first fall with a submission hold, while Romero fought back and equalized the score by pinning Mistico with the Sliced Bread maneuver. Ultimately, Mistico emerged victorious by making Romero tap out to his signature submission, La Mistica.
