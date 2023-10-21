Ric Flair, in a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, shared his perspective on the leadership styles of The Undertaker and Harley Race. Here are some highlights from his comments:

Flair praised The Undertaker’s conduct as a locker room leader, emphasizing that he had the respect of everyone in the wrestling business. He shared

“Undertaker was a leader, not only [because he was] basically a great guy, he’s respected. I’ll say across the board, I’ve never seen anybody have the level of respect from everybody, not only because of his skill but because of the kind of guy he was. That’s a different kind of leader. He wasn’t like starting fights and s**t like that. Harley [laughs] wanted everybody in the world to know he was world champion.”

On the topic of Harley Race, Flair recounted an encounter between Race and Triple H when Hunter first arrived in WCW.