Mark Henry has praised the AEW World Champion, MJF, for his selflessness and dedication to the greater good of the wrestling organization.

Henry, speaking to Booker T and Brad Gilmore on a recent episode of the ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, highlighted MJF’s willingness to collaborate with other top talents, support production, and assist with writing segments for those who might struggle in those areas.

“I think that he’s polarizing enough that, every show, you already market the fact that MJF is gonna be there. For him not to be greedy, when he could be, he could say, ‘No, I don’t want Adam Copeland, I don’t want Bryan Danielson. I don’t want Samoa Joe, I don’t want a CM Punk.’ I want the spotlight for myself. [That] means that he is a guy that wants the greater good, that wants to be successful, not by the means of ‘It’s just me,’ but successful by the means of the organization of the program that you’re trying to build. He is brilliant beyond his years. You walk in the locker room, and he helps with production. He helps with helping write for people that can’t do it for themselves. He goes and supports, and you see him going through what camera angles to take. He’s 20-some years old. You don’t find that very often. To have that understanding, I’m like where the hell did you get this from? Where’d you get that from? That’s just him, he pays attention, and he understands that it’s not just about him. If he wanted to take it, there’s nobody there that could stop him.”

(h/t Fightful)