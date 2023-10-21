Rey Mysterio acknowledges Logan Paul’s journey in WWE and credits him for earning the respect of the locker room.

Mysterio discussed Paul’s transition into WWE recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, highlighting that initially, there was some standoffishness and coldness from the WWE locker room toward Logan Paul. Over time, as Paul continued to immerse himself in WWE and demonstrated his commitment to the sport, he started gaining the respect of the wrestlers and the wrestling community. Mysterio also emphasized the importance of embracing newcomers from other fields who show dedication and hard work when entering the world of professional wrestling.

“The buzz was a little standoffish and cold [toward Paul at first]. I think slowly … the more he was around, and the more we saw him taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. And that’s how it is — you embrace, you know? People that walk in from another world into our sport … that happens in any sport. But he has gained the respect of all of us. We see how much he appreciates [this industry] and the work he puts in to go out there and perform.”

When asked if he was surprised by Paul calling him out, Mysterio remarked,

“He had just won a fight, his octane level was at a peak, and he felt very comfortable. Now, the question is, will he be comfortable whenever we decide to make this match?”

Overall, Mysterio’s perspective sheds light on the process of “outsiders” earning respect in the world of professional wrestling, and he acknowledged Paul’s efforts in doing so.

As far as the impending Logan Paul-Rey Mysterio match is concerned, the two men confronted each other on tonight’s SmackDown, and they’ll clash for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. More details here.

