Ace Steel is reportedly set to work Impact Bound For Glory this weekend as a producer, per PWInsider.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Steel is in Chicago and will be fulfilling the role of a producer for the weekend’s events, which include Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view and the subsequent TV tapings.

This opportunity is described as a “producer tryout” for Ace Steel with Impact Wrestling. After being released by AEW following the infamous backstage altercation at All Out, Steel initially returned to AEW in a remote position. However, he was once again let go from the company, quietly, after CM Punk’s departure due to his altercation with Jack Perry.

Impact Wrestling extended the offer to Ace Steel, likely based on his experience and expertise as a producer. Notably, there is no mention in the report of CM Punk potentially appearing at Bound For Glory, so any such speculation remains unconfirmed. Ace Steel’s involvement as a producer will certainly add to the intrigue surrounding Impact’s Bound For Glory event.