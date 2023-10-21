In the main event of tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Iyo Sky retained the WWE Women’s Championship over Charlotte Flair, following assistance from Dakota Kai & Bayley, as well as her own title belt.

The faction continued to assault Flair following the match, only for Bianca Belair to make her return and even the odds. Belair’s return marks her intent to pursue the WWE Women’s Championship, and her temporary alliance with Charlotte suggests that they are united against Damage CTRL.