Next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting one, with a couple of significant matches and segments on the card. Here’s what you can expect:

Roman Reigns/LA Knight Contract Signing: LA Knight and Roman Reigns will sign the contract for their highly anticipated clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. Knight confronted Paul Heyman in the opening segment of tonight’s show and made it clear that he’s determined to become the Undisputed Champion, setting the stage for a showdown with the Head of the Table next week. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford: The rivalry between Rey Mysterio’s Latino World Order (LWO) and the team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits continues on next week’s episode of the blue brand. Notably, Ford defeated Escobar in singles action on tonight’s show, and a post-match assault followed, only for Carlito to make the save.

Next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown will air on FS1.