Arn Anderson recently discussed WCW’s separation from the NWA in 1993 and shared his thoughts on the matter. Here are some highlights from his comments on The ARN Show:

Describing the situation as confusing when WCW separated from the NWA in 1993, Anderson said,

“It was confusing. Yeah. The only way I can put it is from what I remember — okay, this is the new company. They can call it whatever they want. But there’s such a strong background in history with the NWA and the style, everything WCW has patterned itself, you know, a lot of the talent that was with Jim Crockett Promotions moved over. It was, I guess the only way I can put it is confusing.”

Arn Anderson also reminisced about the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions, where wrestling had a different style and presentation compared to the WWF. He said,

“There was the WWF, a distinct product with a distinct way of doing business. It had a distinct look. It was cartoon-based. The talents were all characters. It was — you know, in many ways, it was part kid show and part spectacle and just like a three-ring circus. But it was a ten-ring circus. And then you had the NWA, which was blood and guts and, you know, fistfighting and brutal and physical, and all those things and easy to understand. It was, ‘Hey, you got something I want,’ or ‘I don’t like you and you don’t like me. Let’s fight about it.’ It was pretty clearly two distinct.”

Arn Anderson then touched on the issue of increased drug testing in wrestling during that era, particularly after the steroid scandal. He mentioned that there was a perception that “they” (authorities or regulators) were out to get wrestlers from both WWF and WCW for different reasons.

“There was just a feeling that for whatever reason, they were out to get us, all of us. Whoever they are, they were out to get us. And it was both companies for different things. You know, there was no bleeding with WCW. Though bleeding, you know, and if you got your nose busted and it wouldn’t quit bleeding. The referee stopped the match.”

Anderson also suggested that drug testing protocols may not have changed significantly in WCW despite these concerns.

“I don’t think so. Because well, I mean by and large, our crew — you look like athletes, but normal. They had some guys, you know, make sense? Every guy there had an incredible look. We got a look from the WWF because that’s what they were selling, and they would figure out if he could wrestle later, you know what I mean?”

Overall, Arn Anderson’s insights shed light on the challenging period of WCW’s transition away from the NWA and the broader landscape of professional wrestling during the early ’90s.

