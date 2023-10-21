Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay is approaching a critical point in his career, as his NJPW contract is set to expire in February 2024. While he has achieved great success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and currently holds the IWGP United Kingdom Championship, Ospreay is keeping his options open for the future.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ospreay revealed that he is still in negotiations with NJPW, while also expressing his willingness to explore various possibilities and avenues for his wrestling career. One intriguing option, he noted, is his upcoming match at IMPACT Bound For Glory on October 21, which marks his return to IMPACT Wrestling. Ospreay said,

“The deal is up in February, and we’re still in negotiations. I’m looking to explore every single option and every single avenue. IMPACT Wrestling is in the running for my next home. I’m willing to test the waters. So this match against Mike Bailey is a real treat for me, and I’m excited to do it, especially with what could happen next year.”

