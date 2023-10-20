Will Ospreay says there is no one better than him in the world.

The Aerial Assassin recently appeared on Battle & Eli on Battleground to hype up this weekend’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Chicago, where he will be clashing with Mike Bailey in a highly-anticipated singles-matchup. During his chat Ospreay looked back over his last year as a competitor and goes on to call himself the best wrestler in the world no matter which promotion he’s wrestling at.

The way that next year is looking, I have no idea which direction I’m going to be in wrestling, but one thing is going to remain; no matter where I am, I am the best wrestler in the world.

In 2023 alone Ospreay has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport including Kazuchika Okada, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega. He is the current reigning IWGP United Kingdom Champion and has held that belt since reclaiming it at Forbidden Door 2 in June.

Full interview is below.

