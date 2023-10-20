Mustafa Ali is trying to help out.

The former WWE superstar announced on social media that he is selling his previously worn ring gear online, with 100% of the money going toward Helping Hand USA.

Ali also shares photo of the gear that he is auctioning off. Check out his post along with photos below.

world is divided over who is in the right and who is wrong. Shouting at each other drowns out the voice of innocent children left w/o homes, food, water and medical help. I am putting ALL of my previously worn gear for sale. 100% of the money will go to @HelpingHandUSA — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 20, 2023

If you would like to donate to @HelpingHandUSA directly:https://t.co/PVsYA0L1gJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 20, 2023