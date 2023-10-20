Kofi Kingston acknowledges Roman Reigns.

The New Day member spoke highly of the Tribal Chief during a recent interview with the Toronto Sun. Kingston states that Reigns has always done a fantastic job in WWE but that the character work he’s displayed over the last three years in nothing short of amazing.

I think Roman has done a fantastic job. If you go back and look what Roman started off as and what he is now, the difference is legitimate night and day. Being able to be yourself is, I think, the key to really going to the next level and really immersing yourself in your character. It makes it a lot easier when there’s a little bit of yourself in there,” he said, noting similarities between his run as WWE champion to Reigns’ iconic run

Kingston, a former world champion himself, later calls Reigns one of the greatest superstars in WWE history before reflecting on the Undisputed Universal Champ’s earlier run as a member of The Shield.

Roman has done his own thing. He’s really taken his game to another level. He kind of got thrown into the fire. Granted, he was with The Shield, Seth (Rollins) and Dean Ambrose, initially, where he was allowed to kind of be the big dog, but I think he took that time to really absorb the business and grow and sure enough, when he got the chance to really soar, he did that, beyond measure. He’s probably one of the greatest superstars of all time now. When it goes down in the history books, you’ll look back at Roman Reigns and think of him in the same vein as The Undertakers, the John Cenas and all the top guys. It’s been really amazing to watch that whole Bloodlines saga.

Aside from singing the praises of Roman Reigns Kingston recently opened up a library and digital center in Ghana. You can read about that here.