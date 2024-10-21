Zelina Vega has commented on a special milestone in her career, as well as WWE history.

The LWO member surfaced on social media on Monday to respond to a post made on X by the official account for USA Network, which looked back on the three-year anniversary of Vega becoming the first-ever “Queen’s Crown Winner.”

“3 years ago at Crown Jewel, Zelina Vega became the first Queen’s Crown Winner, making her the Queen Of The Ring,” USA Network wrote.

Vega responded, “Honored to have a first-ever in the WWE history books. This was one of the best nights of my career.”

USA Network shot back, “Always our Queen!”