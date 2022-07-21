WWE star Veer Mahan recently spoke with the Daily Star about this past Monday’s episode of Raw, and how Veer hopes to begin showcasing a different side of his on-screen persona, one that the WWE Universe hasn’t really seen yet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the reaction he has gotten from the WWE Universe:

“Why say so much when you can get it done saying so little, right? If that works, what else do we need? The reaction and support has been great [and] has created a buzz around the world. The world hasn’t seen my other side yet.”

Says he has other sides to his character:

“We’re trying to show the world that Veer Mahaan isn’t just a scary guy that walks around in the ring. We’re trying to show our audience that Veer Mahaan is not just a beast and an angry man, he has other sides. That’s why the world has got to tune in more to see what’s going to happen next.”