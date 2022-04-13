A future WrestleMania match between WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was teased on NBC’s Young Rock this week.

Tuesday’s episode focused on Rock beginning his pro wrestling training with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. He was later shown with his family, watching WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna compete at the Royal Rumble on TV. A young Joe Anoa’i (Reigns) was also watching the event. Joe jumped on Rock’s shoulders and asked for someone to give him a Samoan Drop. No one responded and Joe then asked everyone to “acknowledge” him, a reference to Reigns’ current catchphrase.

The young Reigns begged his cousin to wrestle him in the living room, but Rock responded, “The world’s not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania.”

Rock then did a voice-over where he acknowledged who young Joe became. You can see a clip of the scene below.

Rock vs. Reigns has been rumored for WrestleMania 39 in 2023, which is being billed as WrestleMania Hollywood. WWE has confirmed the event for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. WWE officials are hopeful the match can happen, but everything depends on Rock’s schedule.

Stay tuned for more.

they teasing a WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns on #YoungRock you absolutely love to see it pic.twitter.com/rsqh95NRA1 — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) April 13, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.