Tuesday’s AEW Late Night Dynamite special drew 585,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Late Night Dynamite ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It ranked #71 for the night in viewership.

The taped one-hour special actually began at 12:38am ET. It featured just three matches – Scorpio Sky over Ben Carter in the opener, Anna Jay over Brandi Rhodes, and Shawn Spears over Matt Sydal in the main event. Chris Jericho did guest commentary.

AEW had a very strong lead-in last night with the NBA. The NBA Playoffs on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with 4.828 million viewers a 2.04 rating in the key 18-49 demo. The Inside The NBA show that followed the game and aired right before Dynamite averaged 1.743 million viewers with a 0.78 in the 18-49 demo.

To compare, the recent one-hour “Countdown to All Out” special in September drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #23 on the Cable Top 150 with 357,000 viewers. That special aired on a Saturday night. Last week’s regular Wednesday night edition of Dynamite drew 886,000 viewers, ranking #55 for the night in viewership. That episode also ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demo.

