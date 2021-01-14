Monday’s season 2 premiere of USA Network’s “Straight Up Steve Austin” drew 598,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #52 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #79 in viewership.

This is down from the two-part season 1 finale that aired back in September 2019. Part 1 with country singer Trace Adkins drew 879,000 viewers, ranking #169 on the Cable Top 150 and #26 in viewership, while Part 2 with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. drew 848,000 viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 and #23 in viewership. Part 1 had RAW as the lead-in and Part 2 had SmackDown as the lead-in. Season 1 averaged 991,571 viewers per episode for a total of 6.941 million viewers over 7 episodes.

Monday’s season 2 premiere, which had WWE RAW as the lead-in, featured WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing country music singer Luke Combs. You can watch the full episode in the video below:

