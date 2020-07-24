Vince McMahon and Other WWE Executives Cash In Shares of Stock

Several WWE executives sold shares of Class A common stock on July 22, according to a new SEC filing by WWE. WWE stock closed at $46.26 then.

The following transactions were revealed:

* Vince McMahon sold 12,762 shares for $590,370. Vince still owns 69,421 shares

* Stephanie McMahon sold 11,167 shares for $516,585. She still owns 133,897 shares

* Triple H sold 10,628 shares for $491,651. He still owns 134,132 shares

* Kevin Dunn sold 21,809 shares for $1,008,884. He still owns 103,752 shares

* Brady Blum sold 6,735 shares for $311,561. Blum still owns 24,364 shares

* Mark Kowal sold 2,613 shares for $120,877. He still owns 9,671 shares

* Brian Nurse sold 146 shares for $6,753. Nurse still owns 2,254 shares

