Vince McMahon and Other WWE Executives Cash In Shares of Stock

Several WWE executives sold shares of Class A common stock on July 22, according to a new SEC filing by WWE. WWE stock closed at $46.26 then.
The following transactions were revealed:
* Vince McMahon sold 12,762 shares for $590,370. Vince still owns 69,421 shares
* Stephanie McMahon sold 11,167 shares for $516,585. She still owns 133,897 shares
* Triple H sold 10,628 shares for $491,651. He still owns 134,132 shares
* Kevin Dunn sold 21,809 shares for $1,008,884. He still owns 103,752 shares
* Brady Blum sold 6,735 shares for $311,561. Blum still owns 24,364 shares
* Mark Kowal sold 2,613 shares for $120,877. He still owns 9,671 shares
* Brian Nurse sold 146 shares for $6,753. Nurse still owns 2,254 shares
