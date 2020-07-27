Vince McMahon on Triple H’s Birthday, WWE Looks at Triple H’s Top Rivalries

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H turns 51 years old today.
To celebrate, the latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at The Game’s greatest rivalries. You can see that video above.
WWE Chairman & CEO took to Twitter today and praised his son-in-law, who also works as his Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.
Vince wrote, “He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul!”
In other birthdays for today, veteran WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler turns 40 while former WCW Hardcore Champion Shannon Moore turns 41 and AEW World Tag Team Champion “Hangman” Adam Page turns 29.
You can see Vince’s full tweet on Triple H below:
He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020
