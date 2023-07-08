It was reported back on June 26, via proven insider Better Wrestling Experience, that previous WWE creative reports from multiple sources were true, which said people within WWE had been frustrated with changes made by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, especially the changes made at RAW and SmackDown the week before.

It was also said that WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H did not appreciate the outcome of the June 23 SmackDown as “it looked bad all over,” and it was indicated that Triple H and Khan, among others, had expressed their frustration directly to McMahon. Furthermore, it was noted that a “big meeting” took place at the June 26 RAW with discussions on WWE creative, including plans for SummerSlam and Survivor Series. Details from the meeting were not provided, but word was that “vibes were great” before the meeting, and that it “went well.”

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select refers to a rumored “creative intervention meeting” that Khan and Triple H were planning with McMahon. It should be noted that the original report cited above did not use “creative intervention meeting” at all. The new Fightful report also claims the rumor said Khan and Triple H were “planning to ask McMahon to step back from making late, heavy changes,” but again, this was not stated in the original BWE report.

It was noted by Fightful that this “creative intervention meeting” did not happen at the June 26 RAW. They added that longtime sources heard of the possibility of a meeting, but the sources also said they never heard that it actually took place. It was also noted that McMahon is in a position to where such a meeting can only be recommended as Khan and Triple H cannot force him out.

The new report from Fightful said that for quite a while, WWE higher-ups previously dismissed the idea of McMahon returning to WWE creative. However, it’s important to remember that McMahon has publicly made it clear that he will remain involved with creative, and multiple sources report almost every week that McMahon is making changes remotely, so often that it’s become a regular thing and no major story of any kind. It’s also reported that McMahon is one of the few people involved with booking top programs, specifically The Bloodline.

McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel appeared on CNBC in early April to discuss the pending Endeavor acquisition and merger with UFC. While Triple H will continue to lead WWE creative, McMahon was asked if he will be involved in creative again.

“Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past, no. Can’t do that,” McMahon responded.

For what it’s worth, McMahon used the same phrase during WWE’s Q2 2019 earnings call when talking about the short-lived appointments of Paul Heyman and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown. McMahon noted then that the hire would allow him to look at a longer range on storyline arc developments, focus more on talent development, and not “get in the weeds” like he has in the past, which he said is good for the long-term and the short-term.

As noted, McMahon was backstage for last night’s post-Money In the Bank edition of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, as he usually is when WWE runs The World’s Most Famous Arena. However, there’s been no word yet on McMahon making any significant creative changes to the show as original plans stayed intact for the most part, but timing issues did rush things, as detailed here.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.