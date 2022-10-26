Wade Barrett made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about potentially wrestling again. He hasn’t competed inside of the squared circle since he left WWE as a wrestler in 2016, but he is currently on the WWE SmackDown announce team.

“I’ve never ruled out getting back in the ring one day. I won’t say it’s high on my list of priorities. I don’t think I could physically do the full time grind anymore, more mentally than physically. I think my body could hold up. I’m still in very good shape. I keep myself fit. But I think that the grind of doing that job full time for who knows how long would be very difficult for me at this point because I’ve just got other avenues now and other things I enjoy doing, most obviously, the commentary side of things, which I wouldn’t want to give up.”

