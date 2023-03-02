Wade Barrett discusses his love for WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory.

The former NEXUS leader discussed his admiration for A-Town during a recent interview with the Daily Star. During his chat, Barrett explains why Theory would be his handpicked opponent if he ever decided to return to the ring, and praises the 25-year-old star for being so easily detestable. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Theory being the opponent he would pick if he returned to the ring:

In terms of his personality, his confidence on the mic, his smarts behind the scenes and of course his athletic ability, he’s a guy who could really go to the top. That’s the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I’d step in the ring with.

How Theory was easy to detest just like he was early in his career:

In terms of being easy to detest, early in my career a lot of people probably really hated me, too, when I was with Nexus… so I have some admiration for that – that impresses me even more about him.

This is not the first time the giver of Bad News has hyped up a rising star in WWE. He recently praised NXT’s Arianna Grace in an interview on the Out Of Character podcast. You can read about that here.