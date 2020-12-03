AEW star Wardlow was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his epic cage match against Cody Rhodes from an episode Dynamite last year. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his cage match with Cody Rhodes:

“It’s like that whole evening and match is like a blackout. I don’t remember the entrance. The only thing I really remember is when I was standing in the ring, and Cody and I were squaring off when the bell rang.”

His thoughts on joining the Inner Circle:

“I was a little more surprised that Jericho welcomed us [MJF & Wardlow] with smiles and hugs and all of that.”

On his philosophy of wrestling:

“Wrestling for me, you know, this is what I do. This is what I know. This is very real to me. When I get out there, I’m competing. I’m an athlete. I’m a wrestler. I’m not an entertainer. I’m not an artist. You know, when I’m out there, am I entertaining? Absolutely. Do I create art? Art of war, sure. I’ll create a painting with their blood.”

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)