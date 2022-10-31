AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Below are some early notes from the discussion:

* Wardlow admitted that he wasn’t exactly going into the MJF whipping segment (where he took 10 lashes from MJF back in May) with a positive frame of mind, but the crowd was something that helped get him through it. He said the smile on his face was genuine because the adrenaline got him through it, too

* He encouraged wrestlers to dress nice as they’re getting into the business. Wardlow said if they can’t afford expensive clothes, to make do with what they have, and try to make a positive impression

* Wardlow spoke about his status as a sex symbol, and said realistically part of his goal was to help increase AEW’s female viewership. He’s welcoming of expanding into the entertainment business and says he’s a sexual being, and he embraces that. Wardlow likes being called “War Daddy” as well

