A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has been getting creative with travel and their segments.

While this is nothing new, AEW has regularly practiced filming segments for talent to air the week ahead when they won’t be wrestling at the next week’s tapings. This is done to save on travel, and to ease the schedule for talent so that they are not flying in to a city for two days, only to do one minute backstage segments.

The Hardys and The Young Bucks did this earlier in the year, but last week’s segment with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland during the Dynamite from Cincinnati was actually filmed the week before in Toronto.

In addition, this method is done regularly with AEW World Trios Champion PAC as he travels back & forth to the UK.

