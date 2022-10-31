WWE RAW commentator Kevin Patrick is Corey Graves’ new co-host for the After The Bell podcast from WWE.

After recently making a guest spot on the show, Patrick will debut as the new WWE ATB co-host this Friday, according to Sports Illustrated. Graves said he is incredibly excited about their potential together as a broadcast duo, and the chance to work together on the podcast serves as another chance to harness their chemistry.

“Now we get an extra few hours together, and Kevin gets to learn another aspect of our business,” Graves said. “There are a lot of different conversations on After The Bell we’ll never have on Raw, and this is another opportunity for us to succeed as a team.”

Patrick is replacing Vic Joseph as the After The Bell co-host. The first episode with Graves and Patrick will drop this Friday as they interview someone from the WWE Crown Jewel card. Graves commented more on the change.

“Vic Joseph has been my co-host for the last year or so, and Vic is awesome,” Graves said. “Now we’re putting a fresh coat of paint on After The Bell, and our crew is trying something new here. Kevin did a guest spot a few weeks back, and we had flow and chemistry. So we’ll work to capture that dynamic every week. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Graves said he has never had more creative freedom with the show than he currently does, following the recent WWE regime change.

“We’ll still have special guests and talk about all our brands, but the fans are about to learn a lot more about what happens behind the scenes,” Graves said. “With all the recent changes in WWE, I’ve gotten a lot more leeway and a little more freedom with the podcast. I’ve spent more than half my life in this business, and over 11 years in the biggest company in the world, so I have a pretty unique perspective on why things are the way they are. My intent is to give a new perspective, and I think fans are going to be very interested.”

