AEW superstar and former three-time TNT Champion Wardlow recently appeared at Terrificon 2023 to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a potential Pinnacle reunion.

The group, which was led by MJF and featured Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and FTR, didn’t last super long in AEW and has since been criticized for only benefitting one person (MJF). When someone asked Wardlow about the group reuniting, but with CM Punk in the MJF spot, he had this to say.

Dude, that would be so sweet (to get The Pinnacle back together but replace MJF with CM Punk). For us all to get back together and live that Pinnacle lifestyle and just throw it all in Max’s face. I think I’m just gonna call Pepsi Phil myself and see what he thinks about that. We all collectively love destroying MJF and his ego so anything we could do collectively… If it was a ‘We Hate MJF’ faction, it would just be the entire roster.

Wardlow recalls his one singles matchup against Punk back at the beginning of 2022, calling it one of the greatest nights of his life career-wise.

So, being in there with CM Punk still to this day is like one of the greatest nights of my life. I have the gear that I wore in that match in a frame. That was so special. Wrestling CM Punk after he’s been out of the game for so many years, I’m coming into it thinking that’s one of those never gonna happen situations and so for him to come back and have that opportunity is truly, truly, truly special. Now, with that said, I do find it very interesting that we have a champion in MJF and then we have a supposed champion that never lost in CM Punk. I beat the sh*t out of both of those guys (he laughed). CM Punk won, but he didn’t. I won and I demolished MJF and I’m very confident I could beat both of them again easily.

