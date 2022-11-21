You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
*Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory.
*ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC.
*Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford.
*Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates.
*Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss & Encore.
*Athena vs. Victoria Andreola.
*ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Tracy Williams & Leon Ruffin & Tony Deppen.
*Brian Cage with Prince Nana vs. Brandon Cutler.
*Wheeler Yuta vs. Zack Clayton.
*Rush and The Butcher & The Blade vs. Doug Love & Channing Thomas & Brett Goslin.