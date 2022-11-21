AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,049 tickets and there are 1,215 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Match two in Death Triangle and The Elite’s best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship