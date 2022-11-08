AEW star and former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently joined MackMania podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Blackpool Combat Club member discussing his work on the microphone, how he knows it is an area he can improve on, but how he is also feeling more comfortable in that area after getting multiple opportunities to talk in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says cutting consistent promos is something that didn’t happen often on the indies:

“Just very recently, I’ve grabbed the microphone and started to have a lot more talking on the show and that’s something I’ve never…you don’t really do that on the independent scene. You just go along, have your match, and that’s it. I haven’t really done a lot of these interactions, especially not on this scale.”

Feels like he is getting more comfortable on the mic, adding that he understands it is an area he can improve on:

“That’s definitely an area I can improve and I think I’ll get better at. I think you can see improvement in the few times that I have cut promos on TV. That’s certainly a big area I’d like to improve on and we’re getting there, we’re continuing to move forward there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)