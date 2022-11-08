Pro-wrestling star KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful for a tell-all interview about his career, including how he started wrestling at an early age, and even recalls getting kicked out of wrestling school. Fightful Select has released several early quotes from the interview, which you can check out below.

Says he started wrestling at an early age:

“I knew very young. Like my mom—she would know better than me—but before my dad went into the military, I just sat watching all the time. So, the Rock was still there. That’s what I grew up on. Do I really remember everything? Absolutely not. But I do remember watching it. That was like my Barney the Dinosaur, and that was—what’s the new thing now? Yo Gabba Gabba or maybe CoComelon. Yes! That was my CoComelon. I just knew, and then when I was about five years old, I knew this is what I want to go for. Then when I went to middle school and I got bullied really bad, and I was told that I was too small and I’ll never do it, called every name in the book, I knew I would prove those kids wrong. Then that’s what I did.”

Recalls getting kicked out of wrestling school for not being humble:

“I got kicked out of wrestling school. I was told I wasn’t humble. I was fifteen years old; I didn’t really know much. I was just an excited kid that was living his dream, obviously. Excited to get in the ring, jump around. Yes, sir. I said I wasn’t humble and I wouldn’t make it anywhere like that. That crushed me because I was only fifteen. Every time I ask people that were there, they say it wasn’t that. I was just an excited fifteen-year-old kid and I was at a show and the company put me over before the trainer could and that upset him. So, I guess it was just an excuse. I don’t know. I don’t think I ever will know because I never had that conversation with that guy. I’ve seen him multiple times, just a hi and bye. But I never had that conversation with him. No bad blood at all now. I only wrestled, maybe, three matches, and that was under my trainer. So, I didn’t know what was going to happen (after that).”