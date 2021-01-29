Impact star Tommy Dreamer recently had Jordynne Grace on his House of Hardcore podcast, which you can see below. Dreamer revealed why WWE stopped allowing talent to bring their pets backstage a few years ago.

“In WWE, there became a point where they banned animals from the back,” Dreamer said. “Because — and it was funny, it was always the women and there was locker rooms that were left horrible and there was one where they finally complained because there was poop left in the locker room, there was pee and the girls — because at one point it was like a zoo.

“I think four of the girls had animals and then one of the boys brought in one of his dogs and then WWE banned it. ‘You can’t have fun. You’re at work damn it.'”

