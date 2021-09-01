Revolution Pro announced on their Twitter account early this morning that top international superstar Will Ospreay has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be competing in this weekend’s events. However, RevPro does add that they believe the Aerial Assassin will be back for their September 19th High Stakes show.

Will Ospreay has tested positive for Covid-19. He is fully vaccinated, only has mild symptoms & is otherwise healthy. He will be following protocols and will be out of this weekends shows. He is still expected to be able to compete at September 19th’s High Stakes pic.twitter.com/FlOwYM3SVu — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 1, 2021

Ospreay later confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account in a video message to fans, where he revealed that he was already vaccinated for the virus. He says, “I’ve got COVID. I’m fully vaccinated. I’ll be fine. So…I’ll just rest for these next 10 days and keep you all updated. I’m sure I’ll be back in no time.”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion later adds, “The best wrestler is currently battling COVID. I’m going to beat COVID. Why? Because I am on another level.”

