Will Ospreay has a chance to get his revenge.

The United Empire leader defeated Lance Archer at this morning’s NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, which was the finals of a four-man tournament to determine the next challenger to Kenny Omega and the IWGP United States Championship. The Murderhawk Monster put up a competitive fight, but Ospreay managed to secure the victory in the final stretch.

After the match, Ospreay got on the microphone and assured the fans in Osaka that he would be brining the IWGP U.S. title back to NJPW. He added that he will be “traveling to Canada,” which is the home of this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. The Aerial Assassin also took to Twitter to show the world he’s read to get his hands on Omega after the Cleaner defeated him at this year’s WrestleKingdom 17.

Elsewhere at Dominion, Bryan Danielson challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match that will most-likely also take place at Forbidden Door 2.